Teenager set to join arts school

A TEENAGER from Peppard has secured a place at the UK’s most prestigious performing arts school.

Kit Swaddling, 13, who is currently a pupil at Moulsford Preparatory School, will be studying at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts from this autumn.

Its alumni includes Lily James, star Mamma Mia! and Cinderella and Daisy Ridley, of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the Last Jedi and Murder on the Orient Express.

Kit, who discovered his passion for performing at the age of five, went on to start his dance training at JG Dance and Dance Connection in Wallingford.

He starred in Matilda The Musical UK and Ireland Tour from July 2018 to April 2019, playing the role of Tommy.

He was also a member of the National Youth Musical Theatre Company 2019 and performed several ensemble roles in a new musical called Legend Trippers, which was performed at The Other Palace Theatre West End last August.

Kit was a semi-finalist at the International Dance Organisation World Championships in Riesa, Germany but this and the Dance World Cup were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His mother Jessica said: “He is just so happy and excited. He will soon be living, learning and training every day with other boys, not just girls who, like him, live to dance and dream of a life doing just that professionally.

“He knows it will be extremely challenging and hard to combine studying and training, but having had a bit of a practice run at that when he was on tour with Matilda, he’s ready for the challenge and can’t wait.”