Home decor shop to open with mood boosting plants

A HOME decor, furniture and wellbeing store will begin trading in Henley next month.

Wild & Rust will open at the former Charmosa beauty salon in Duke Street from mid-August.

The building, which is owned by Brakspear, is currently being redecorated and painted mint green before the new tenants install their stock.

This includes ethically-sourced products, vintage and reclaimed furniture as well as organic wellbeing bath salts, scented candles and mood boosting plants, among other items.

The shop is also selling cannabidiol oils and body balms, which are all produced in Oxfordshire.

All packaging will also be recyclable and the owners are keen to support local artisans with similar values by selling their products. Customers are already able to purchase products on the shop’s website and receive deliveries.

Owners Bea Pearson, 40, from Henley, and Nicki Barley, 43, from Watlington, have more than 40 years’ experience in retail.

They chose to call the shop Wild & Rust as a reference to their love for organic natural plant-based wellbeing, vintage antiques and sustainability and are hoping to arrange workshops.

The brand logo is decorated with a protea, the national flower of Mrs Pearson’s native South Africa. She said: “A lot of people are looking for a positive message at the moment and I thought it was really appropriate. It represents our personal vision for the brand and how we feel about what we’re doing. It’s a very proud flower.”

The women met through a mutual friend when Miss Barley was the owner of White Gdn florists in Hart Street. She sold the business in 2012, having bought it 10 years earlier when she moved to the town from Wokingham.

The pair decided to set up Wild & Rust during a pub lunch before the coronavirus lockdown and used the last four months to register the business, find a premises, decorate it, buy stock, create their website and set up social media accounts.

Miss Barley said they both had a strong bond with Henley and wanted to launch their business here because they know the town well.

“Our hearts are in Henley,” she said. “We know it inside out and just love the town. There’s nothing else like Wild & Rust here and I think people will just be very interested and keen to visit. Nobody else is doing what we’re doing in Henley and it’s an interesting mix of products. We’re just really looking forward to getting the creative space ready for people and being involved in the community.”

Mrs Pearson, a former chief operating officer at Robert Dyas with experience in corporate retail, added: “We’re hugely excited to showcase our brand and welcome the people of Henley into our store.

“We’ve had so many people sending us messages and requesting a date for when we’re opening.

“The response has been really positive and we’d like to work closely with some of the other independent retailers in our town.”

The pair are looking to hire a part-time member of staff from September.