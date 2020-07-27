Inquest date

AN inquest into the death of a Henley woman who was found in the River Thames after going missing will take place next month.

Hannah Gibbs, 37, disappeared from her home in Gainsborough Road last October and was found in the river near Marlow on November 1, marking the end of an extensive search including a specialist water rescue unit.

The hearing takes place at Beaconsfield coroner’s court at 10.55am on Tuesday, August 25.