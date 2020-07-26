I never dreamed that I’d be designing Bond’s car

MAREK Reichman says his job as Aston Martin’s chief creative officer is a boyhood dream come true.

He is the driving force behind models such as the the Rapide S, a four-door high performance coupe, the Vanquish, Aston Martin’s track-only Aston Martin Vulcan and the DB11.

Other creations to leave the Aston Martin design studio under his leadership include the DBX, Vantage GT12 and V12 Vantage S.

Mr Reichman, 54, who has lived in Lower Shiplake for more than 12 years, has also been heavily involved with some of the world’s most iconic cars throughout his design career.

These have included the Rolls-Royce Phantom, the Lincoln MKX and Navicross Concept Cars and the Range Rover Mk lll.

Born in Sheffield in 1966, he graduated from Teesside University in Middlesbrough with a first class honours degree in industrial design and continued his studies in vehicle design at the Royal College of Art in London where he gained a masters.

After beginning his design career with Rover Cars in 1991, he moved to BMW Designworks, California, in 1995 to become senior designer. Here he led the overhaul of the Land Rover design DNA for future production models, with the most significant of these becoming 2003’s new Range Rover.

Mr Reichman said he was meant to go to America for just three months but this turned into six years. He was headhunted by Ford into a senior position as chief designer for the Lincoln and Mercury.

His then boss, renowned designer J Mays, then offered Mr Reichman the chance to be chief designer at Volvo, which was then owned by Ford.

Mr Reichman said: “I went out to Sweden but the moment the contract was signed the old chief executive left. J Mays came to me and said there was a job going at Aston Martin.”

A half hour meeting with the company’s chief executive turned into two hours, but Mr Reichman had no idea whether he’d got the job or not.

He said: “I got back to the US and as I landed my phone rang and it was the chief executive and he said ‘have you started to prepare to move from the US to the UK?’ So he wanted me to do the job.

“I had to pack up my life and get over to the UK and he also said ‘in those two weeks can you bring some sketches for a four-door car?’

“Then I realised how much fun Aston Martin would be — there was never a dull moment.” He joined the company in 2005 as director of design and the sketches became the basis for the Aston Martin Rapide.

Mr Reichman said: “I knew I wanted to change the way Aston Martin was, not from the beauty perspective, but how beauty was perceived. The first 15 years was really expanding the design and showing what Aston Martin is.

“When I got to Aston Martin they were very, very slow to change. For instance the DB9 was 13 years in the market place and all the projects we’re now doing will only have a seven-year cycle because the technology is moving so fast — you can’t afford to be 13 years in the market place with the same model.”

Mr Reichman’s first production car for Aston Martin was the DBS.

Before he was even announced as the next James Bond he showed his sketches and models to actor Daniel Craig, who gave his seal of approval.

Craig was accompanied by producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson before the release of Casino Royale.

Mr Reichman recalled: “I was 12 months, a little bit less, into the job and they said they were interested in getting involved in the next Bond film because they hadn’t been in one for a while.

“I got to meet Daniel before he was announced as Bond and I was asked to show him what we were working on.

“He walked in and there was the clay model and all the sketches and Daniel just said ‘that’s it’. He literally went up to a clay model and said ‘I love it’.” The company made about 10 cars in the end for the film but only two “hero” cars.

Mr Reichman added: “I delivered the car personally to him. I was in the truck driving across the Charles Bridge in Prague. They were having dinner and when he saw me he said ‘what are you doing here?’

“We lowered the back of the truck and out rolled this DBS in its Casino Royale covering and he swore. That became his car for the next two years.

“That’s how the DBS came about. I knew it would become a star because it was launched through a movie and I’m now on my ninth Bond car. There are four cars in the latest film Spectre — the V8, DB5, DBS Superleggara and there’s a cameo for the Valhalla.

“They are some of the most iconic projects you could ever work on — working with [director] Sam Mendes and Daniel Craig to design a car for James Bond.

“All of those things have just been a boyhood dream. That’s why I never imagined having a job like this. I’m passionate about all forms of design. I love the process of making things and my dad and brother were both car nuts.”

Mr Reichman said that growing up in Sheffield his family didn’t have a lot of money.

“My dad was a blacksmith and once the firm closed down he was too old to get another job so I guess he retired as a 62- or 63-year-old,” he said. “We ended up not having a car and we didn’t have heating in the house.

“It made me think and analyse and find solutions to things as I spend a lot of time thinking ‘how do I move on from this? What’s the solution and how do I get to the next level?’ That creative drive comes from that desire to win, that desire to survive.”

In December 2007, Mr Reichman opened Aston Martin’s new design studio at its Gaydon headquarters. The purpose-built modern structure houses the company’s design team.

Designed and built in fewer than 12 months, the pre-fabricated timber structure received an award from the Royal Institute of British Architects in May 2008 and provided the company with a dedicated studio space for the first time.

It is capable of handling five major projects and has another in Milton Keynes with Red Bull as well as a third in China, opened in 2018 in partnership with Tongji University in Shanghai, where Mr Reichman lectures.

In 2008, he was invited to take up the position of visiting professor at the Royal College of Art, allowing him the opportunity to give new students an insight into modern automotive design. In 2011, Teesside University bestowed him with an honorary doctorate.

Mr Reichman said he got the best grades you could imagine while studying and always strived to succeed.

“I’m very competitive and always wanted to be the best at something,” he said. “The people that want to be the best at something they are actually the most critical. I don’t need critics because I am my own worst enemy in terms of critiquing what I do.

“The way I have always described my job is that I’m the leader of the orchestra and if the violin, cello or horn section isn’t working the music won’t sound as good.

“I’m lucky in that all the people I have ever hired in 28 years in the industry I could count on one hand the people who have gone on to do something else.”

Last year the company launched its first sport utility vehicle (SUV), the DBX.

Mr Reichman said: “From a visual perspective it’s winning awards already and a lot of people are saying it’s the most beautiful SUV ever. Now the family can enjoy an Aston Martin.”

It will be built at Aston Martin’s new factory in St Athan, South Wales, which opened in December 2018. Full production began this year and it will have the capacity to produce about 4,000 cars a year.

Diversification is important to Mr Reichman and in April last year the company unveiled its Rapide E, the first all-electric Aston Martin.

He said: “It will be made in very small numbers. It’s a test vehicle so we can understand how customers want to use electrification.”

Mr Reichman draws inspiration for his designs from everywhere.

He said: “You have to keep being inspired and anything, to be fair, does inspire me. Driving down to the house and watching the Thames rising with the flood waters inspires me just because of the nature of the force. I’m fascinated at how architects create buildings.”

Mr Reichman also designed his own home in Shiplake.

He said: “Henley for me is a great place and what happens with the festival and regatta throughout the summer. It’s a truly inspirational place and I Iove the fact there’s life and energy there.”

He added: “Sometimes I pinch myself. I’m so fortunate. As a young designer, I never thought I’d have a job like at Aston Martin.”