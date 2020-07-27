Monday, 27 July 2020

Author is nominated

AN author from Henley is among the contenders for the Romantic Novelists’ Association’s Joan Hessayon Award for new writers.

Another Us, by Kirsten Hesketh, tells the story of a couple whose ailing marriage is further challenged when their younger son Jack is diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome.

The novel, which is Mrs Hesketh’s debut, was published in May.

The contenders for the award are all authors whose debut novels have been accepted for publication after passing through the Romantic Novelists’ Association New Writers’ Scheme.

Each year 300 places are offered to unpublished writers in romantic fiction.

The winner will be announced on September 5 in an online presentation.

