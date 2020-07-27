Sign up for free water

Monday, 27 July 2020

THAMES Water is encouraging customers in Henley and the surrounding areas to register for extra support should their water supply be interrupted.

It comes after a contractor working on a new home in Dunsden Way, Binfield Heath, hit a water main, leaving residents without water for several hours.

Thames Water is advising customers to join its free Priority Services Register to receive bottled water should their home’s water supply be disrupted. To register, call 0800 009 3652.

