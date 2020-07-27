Girl, seven, achieves top rainbows award in two years

A GIRL from Henley has achieved the top award in rainbows.

Jessica Dingle, seven, of Luker Avenue, is one of only a handful of girls to achieve the honour in the whole of the UK.

In almost two years in the 1st Wargrave group she has achieved a total of 55 badges.

For the gold award she had to earn all six “theme awards” which cover the areas know myself, express myself, be well, have adventures, take action and skills for my future.

Each award required three hours of work in group sessions.

She has also acquired skills and interest badges, covering topics such as storytelling, drawing, animal lover, family tree, nature and agility.

For the latter she had to design a fitness programme for people to follow at home.

For her animal lover badge she had to devise a plan of how she would care for a rabbit for a week, then a scenario where she had a new animal to look after and, finally, look after a friend’s pet when they had gone away.

Jessica, who attends Sacred Heart School in Henley, also learnt first aid skills like CPR as well as camping skills like pitching a tent, and cooking on a fire.

Her mother Victoria said she had achieved the top award in brownies when she was younger and her mother was awarded the top award in girl guides.

Mrs Dingle said guiding was definitely in the family. She said: “I’m thrilled and ecstatic, it makes her a really rounded person. Her confidence has grown as well.

“She’s got multiple friends and learnt lots of new skills. It’s a great opportunity for girls to be involved, whether it’s rainbows, brownies or guides. The skills badges are literally preparing them for skills in life and anything they would need. With the theme awards you’re learning to be a person in your own right, you’re learning to be a kind person and how to have empathy.

“For example, during lockdown, Jessica would leave cookies and Lucozade for the lady that that delivers the post. These were all of her ideas.”

Jessica said she was delighted to get her gold award and enjoyed making a scrapbook of her time with rainbows and caring for people the most.

Jessica will move onto brownies in September.