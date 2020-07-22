Choirs perform online to mark end of term

THE Henley Youth Choir held a virtual performance to mark its summer recess.

About 60 families, the Mayor Ken Arlett and members of Henley Choral Society were among the audience.

They heard solo and group performances by the junior and senior choirs under the direction of Jessica Norton.

The choirs had used Zoom to take part in 45-minute rehearsals each Thursday and they learnt several songs, with members recording their voices to a backing track. These were compiled by Ms Norton to create six seamless recordings that were played back during the concert.

It started with a rendition of Somewhere over the Rainbow by both choirs.

The audience then heard a piano solo, Sonatina in A Minor, by Martha Dickson, 12, followed by Raindrops Keep Falling on my Head and My Favourite Things by the junior choir.

The youngsters had changed the latter’s words to make it relevant to their experiences of the coronavirus lockdown.

Pati Gwiazda, 14, from the senior choir, then played the ukelele and sang 8 by Billie Eilish. She was followed by Jack Dag, 11, from the junior choir, who sang Always Remember Us This Way by Lady Gaga.

The senior choir then performed a French song called Vois sur ton Chemin from the film The Chorus. They also sang Seasons of Love from the musical Rent.

Louise Jennings, 15, from the senior choir, then sang Someone Like You by Adele before both choirs sang Happy by Pharrell Williams.

Jo Hooper, whose daugher Abigail, 14, is in the senior choir, enjoyed the performance.

She said: “It was wonderful to hear the choir sing together again – such amazing talent. The virtual rehearsals proved to be a real success and it was great that everyone had the opportunity to perform this summer.”

Councillor Arlett, who listened to the youth choirs with his wife Dorothy, said: “It was a brilliant evening. What a wealth of talent we have in Henley.”

For more information, visit www.henleychoralsociety.org.uk/youth-choirs