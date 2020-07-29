Barbers shops in swap

TWO barbers in Henley have started new businesses in each other’s former premises.

Joe Fiumara, who used to run Henley Barbers in Station Road, has taken over Esquires Barber Shop, which was run by Andy Latham-Brash, around the corner in Reading Road.

Mr Fiumara, from Crazies Hill, worked at Esquires for three years before opening his own salon in 2014. It closed in November and he ran a shop in Greys Road for two months but said the premises weren’t viable.

Meanwhile, Mr Latham-Brash has taken over the Henley Barbers unit but is yet to open. Mr Fiumara, who opened on Monday last week, said: “It’s great to be back in town. I didn’t know how popular I was but I did miss all the customers. It’s brilliant to have that support.”

Mr Fiumara, who has been cutting hair for 33 years, wears a visor while he cuts hair and sanitises his equipment and chairs in between clients.

He has introduced an appointment-only booking system and asks customers to pay by card.

Mr Fiumara said; “People are worried about social distancing and being in public, crowded places, especially with businesses like this where you’re in close contact.

“But as long as we follow the guidelines and keep people safe, there’s no reason for any barbers to stop trading.”

Mr Latham-Brash said his new business would be called Andy’s Barbershop and would be opening soon.

Meanwhile, a new rug shop has opened in Henley.

Rugmark of Henley has taken over the former home of the In the Groove record shop in Reading Road, which closed at the end of last year.

The business specialises in handmade rugs made from 100 per cent wool with traditional, contemporary and art deco designs. It can also make rugs to order.