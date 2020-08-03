Croft original: rural character home

A SECLUDED character home with its own summer house is on the market for £850,000.

The Croft in Kingwood Common is a detached cottage set in mature, secluded grounds of more than a quarter of an acre.

The propety has an entrance hall, sitting room with feature fireplace, study/dining room, well-fitted kitchen/breakfast room, cloakroom and ground floor bathroom. On the first floor are two bedrooms.

There is also a garden room with a large, double bedroom and ensuite shower room to provide flexible accommodation.

The garden is laid mainly to lawn interspersed with mature shrub beds edged by high hedgerows.

The site has planning permission for a new 3,500 sq ft home.

The property is being marketed by Ballards, of Hart Street, Henley, which says: “Rarely are we able to offer for sale such a wonderful opportunity — a property with three bedrooms and two bathrooms and including a luxurious garden room offering modern, flexible accommodation.”

The village of Sonning Common is just under a mile away and has a variety of amenities including shops, doctors, vets and Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School. Henley is six miles to the east, providing a comprehensive range of shopping, schooling and recreational facilities.

For the commuter, Henley station offers direct links to London Paddington, via Twyford. Heathrow Airport is 30 miles away and the M4 and M40 give access to London, the West Country and Midlands.

Meanwhile, Ballards is offering a detached family home in Shiplake with the potential to extend, subject to planning. Thamesfield in Station Road has a guide price of £1.3 million for the freehold.

The property is bright and spacious with flexible accommodation that includes a reception hall, cloakroom, study/bedroom, drawing room with dining room off, well-fitted kitchen/

breakfast room and utility/boot room.

On the first floor is a master bedroom with ensuite bathroom as well as two more bedrooms and a family bathroom. Features include wood block flooring in all the ground floor reception rooms and hallway, gas central heating and partial double glazing.

Outside there are mature gardens and a double garage with light and power. The rear garden is private with a full-width patio, a lawn surrounded by mature, colourful shrubs and a fish pond.

At the front there are double gates which open on to a crazy-paved driveway with ample parking for several vehicles.

A large lawn is interspersed with mature trees and shrubs and is edged by an old brick wall.

The property is a short walk from the village centre and Ballards says: “Shiplake has a thriving community spirit and a variety of amenities, including a village shop/post office, garage and delightful pub/

restaurant.”

The station gives main line access, via Twyford or Reading, with a fast service to London Paddington. Henley, Marlow and Reading are all within easy reach, providing a comprehensive range of shopping, schooling and recreational facilities.

Viewings are by appointment only. Call Ballards on (01491) 411055.