Demand for rental properties growing

DEMAND for rental properties in and around Henley is growing.

This has been largely driven by London tenants in search of family homes with more space and within commuting distance of the capital, according to Savills.

Alex Lee, who heads the lettings team at Savills Henley, said that strong demand for family housing had led to a small rise in rental values in the second quarter of this year and that properties were being snapped up so quickly that there was now a shortage.

A recent survey by Savills agents based in the commuter belt found that 64 per cent had seen an increase in “try-before-you-buy” applicants, while the weekly number of new applicants registering an interest was now 77 per cent higher than the weekly average during the first quarter.

Mrs Lee said: “Since lockdown measures were eased we have seen a growing trend of people wanting to rent before committing to a purchase, particularly among those who have decided to make the move from London.

“Trading up from a city centre apartment, say, to a family home in the suburbs can sometimes be daunting and in a lot of cases people have been happy to try before they buy and rent as an interim solution.

“Already this year we have four or five tenants who have shown interest in buying their rental property, with several agreed in principle. Usually we would have maybe one or two a year.

“Moving home isn’t just about swapping one set of four walls for another — often it provides an opportunity for a new lifestyle.

“This isn’t only down to the property itself. The surrounding area can play an equally important part.”