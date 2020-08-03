Garden Party to support festival

PUB in the Park’s Drive in Garden Party has partnered with the Henley Festival.

The event will take place at Temple Island Meadows from September 4 to 6.

The line-up features Kaiser Chiefs, Soul II Soul, Scouting for Girls, Gabrielle, Squeeze, Steve Harley, Becky Hill, Craig Charles, Stereo MCs and Groove Armada, who will perform a DJ set.

The event is being organised by the creators of the Pub in the Park festival tour led by chef Tom Kerridge, who runs the Hand and Flowers and the Coach in Marlow.

For every ticket sold, Pub in the Park is donating £3.50 to the Henley Festival, which is a charity, to help support and ensure the survival of the event, which started 38 years ago.

This year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kerridge said: “We have always been huge fans of the Henley Festival and the Pub in the Park team have loved partying there over the years.

“It has done amazing things for the town and we want to do what we can to support the event.”

Visitors to the Garden Party can party with a car-ful of friends and family, while enjoying food and music in their own socially distanced garden.

There will be food, including £6 tasting dishes, from a selection of Michelin-starred chefs including Kerridge, Atul Kochhar and Paul Ainsworth.

Hampers of drinks can be ordered before or during the event and will be safely delivered by staff.

Each event will feature three hours of live music and guests will be able to wander the perimeter of the main arena to soak up the atmosphere. There will also be an artisan car boot sale with goods from small producers.

Henley Festival will return from July 7 to 11 next year with what would have been this year’s line-up, Madness, James Blunt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Kathy Sledge in Disco Claissical and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra with Myleene Klass.

Garden Party prices start from £45.