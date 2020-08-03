Cinema re-opens

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
THE Regal Picturehouse in Henley re-opens today (Friday).
The cinema in Boroma Way has been closed for four months since the start of the coronavirus lockdown
It is showing Proxima, starring Eva Green as an astronaut preparing for a one-year mission aboard the International Space Station, sci-fi classic Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back and a black and white version of Oscar winner Parasite.
Computer animations Onward and 100% Wolf will also be shown.
The cinema is following the coronavirus guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.
03 August 2020
More News:
Village could introduce temporary one-way system
A TEMPORARY one-way system could be introduced in ... [more]
Scout leader raises £7,000 with sale of memorabilia
A SCOUT leader raised more than £7,000 for the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say