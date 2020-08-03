Cinema re-opens

THE Regal Picturehouse in Henley re-opens today (Friday).

The cinema in Boroma Way has been closed for four months since the start of the coronavirus lockdown

It is showing Proxima, starring Eva Green as an astronaut preparing for a one-year mission aboard the International Space Station, sci-fi classic Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back and a black and white version of Oscar winner Parasite.

Computer animations Onward and 100% Wolf will also be shown.

The cinema is following the coronavirus guidelines to prevent the spread of the disease.