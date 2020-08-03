Campaign against unlawful drivers

IRRESPONSIBLE and dangerous drink and drug drivers are to be targeted in a police campaign across the Thames Valley.

Officers will be carrying out patrols during the day and night until August 9.

These will be specifically designed to breathalyse, drug wipe and educate drivers.

Sergeant Scott Kerr, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: “We’re reminding people of the devastating physical and emotional damage drug and drink driving brings.

“Too many people are still taking the risk to drive while impaired. These people not only put themselves at risk, but all those who are innocently going about their daily business.

“We are dedicated to protect all the law-abiding road users and prosecute offenders. So far this yar we have arrested 807 people on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We will be conducting a roadside drug test if we suspect someone may be impaired by drugs as well as having the ability to breathalyse.

“If you are caught in control of any motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or drink means you could face a criminal conviction, possible prison term and driving ban and could even lose your job.

“Please remember that it’s not worth the risk.”

The public are being encouraged to report drink and drug drivers with as much information and detail as possible.

If you know someone who drink or drug drives you can report them on 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If the person is an immediate risk to the public and themselves, call 999.