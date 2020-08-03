Monday, 03 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Safer play

WATLINGTON Parish Council is to spend £3,800 improving the town’s skateboard half pipe and the surrounding area.

It will also replace the wood chippings for the zip wire area and the fencing at the recreation ground, off Shirburn Road.

A council meeting heard there had been an accident at the site due to the broken fencing.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33