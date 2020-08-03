Safer play

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
WATLINGTON Parish Council is to spend £3,800 improving the town’s skateboard half pipe and the surrounding area.
It will also replace the wood chippings for the zip wire area and the fencing at the recreation ground, off Shirburn Road.
A council meeting heard there had been an accident at the site due to the broken fencing.
03 August 2020
