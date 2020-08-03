From corporate world to sustainable living shopkeeper

A ZERO-WASTE sustainability business opens in Watlington today (Friday).

Steph Van de Pette set up So Sustainable in March last year to provide refill products and sustainable alternatives to common household products.

She has been operating from her home in Spring Lane and at pop up stalls and trades online but has now moved into the High Street unit previously occupied by Harriet Holgate Interior Design.

Mrs Van de Pette said: “I can’t believe it, to be honest. I never imagined that I’d run a shop, let alone my own proper premises. It’s incredible to have come this far in such a short space of time.

“The whole community have got behind it. Before people had to want to find me but now they are just going to be walking past and will see me. We’re going to be educating by stealth.”

Mrs Van de Pette launched a Crowdfunder appeal to raise £6,000 to fit out her shop and then raised another £2,000 for containers in which to store and dispense her range of products.

These include organic whole foods, environmentally friendly cleaning products and detergents as well as natural toothpaste, sun cream, natural beauty products and a range of organic dried foods and loose leaf tea. There is also a range of sustainable gifts.

Customers are encouraged to bring their own containers so they can buy the exact amounts they need without the need for packaging.

The shop has been fitted out by carpenter Kristian Lucas, of Rust & Woodchips, using salvaged and upcycled materials.

About 100 products will be on display and there are two “blackboard areas”, one offering information on organic food and the other on plastic pollution.

Mrs Van de Pette, who lives with her husband Mathew and children Henry and Clara, said: “You can buy as little as 10 grams of what you want or a lot more and you can choose what it goes in. A lot of people are trying to avoid plastic, not only for environmental benefits but also for health. People can bring their own containers and it can absolutely anything as long as it’s clean and dry.”

She used to work as an environmental manager for a construction company and said: “I was climbing that corporate ladder and driving everywhere all the time and thought, ‘why am I doing this?’ Since having kids, different things became important to me.

“Although the company I was working for was very socially responsible, I felt so divorced from real life or the community I lived in. I wanted to be part of what was going on here and felt I could use my skills as an environmental professional to help people make sustainable choices.

“I’m so grateful to every single person that donated to the Crowdfunder or has been a customer or given an encouraging word. It’s so heartwarming.”

The shop is open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9.30am to 2.30pm, on Fridays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 5.30pm and on Sundays from 10.30am to 2.30pm. For more information, visit sosustainable.weebly.com