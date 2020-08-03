Monday, 03 August 2020

Strongest message

PARISH councils want more information about the proposed orbital route and park and ride facilities in South Oxfordshire.

They have submitted a freedom of information request to Reading Borough Council, which has included these in its 2036 transport strategy, which is currently out for consultation.

The road would begin by the A4074 near Cane End and run past Kidmore End, Chalkhouse Green and Emmer Green before joining the proposed bridge across the Thames near Playhatch.

The parish councils want to confirm where the park and rides sites would be located.

The councils are Binfield Heath, Eye and Dunsden, Goring Heath, Highmoor, Kidmore End, Peppard and Sonning Common. They plan to submit a joint response to the consultation to give the “strongest message” to Reading.

