No school bullying allowed

ST Mary’s School in Henley has been presented with an anti-bullying award.

The independent school in St Andrew’s Road has received the All Together Gold award for schools, made by the Anti-Bullying Alliance.

It is in recognition of the work that the school has done in creating a positive environment and developing effective anti-bullying strategies.

Kate Bodle, deputy headteacher and head of pastoral care, said: “I am very proud that St Mary’s has been recognised as setting the highest possible standard in anti-bullying for the children in our school.

“All the staff have worked hard to understand the issues related to bullying and have put in place practical measures to support any child who may require it.

“Our children enjoy coming to school in an atmosphere of tolerance and understanding and parents feel confident that we support every pupil throughout their time here.

“We are fully aware that bullying can occur in any school and are confident that we can act swiftly to ensure the best outcomes for our children.”

Earlier in the year, the school was awarded a Stonewall School Champion Bronze Award by campaign the group for its work in creating an atmosphere of inclusiveness and respect for all.

For more information, visit www.anti-bullyingalliance.

org.uk