Breakfast TV presenter takes a tumble in boat live on air

A TELEVISION presenter gave millions of viewers a laugh when he took an unexpected tumble on a boat in Henley live on air.

Andi Peters, who appears on ITV’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain, was in a Hobbs of Henley launch with managing director Jonathan Hobbs when the incident happened at about 7am on Thursday last week.

He was in the town promoting a competition for one viewer to win £95,000.

Peters told studio hosts Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh that he had been looking forward to vising Henley, saying: “This is the kind of morning you would want. Cruising on the Thames! Let’s go, Jonathan!”

However, he then tripped and spun around before landing on the boat’s leather seats, leaving the London presenters in fits of laughter.

After Peters had recovered, Singh joked: “You haven’t quite found your sea legs there, Andi. Can I just say what an honour it is to be on the same show as a professional?”

In another segment later in the show, the former BBC children’s presenter was chatting to the hosts while on board Hobbs’ cruise hire boat New Orleans.

The studio pair pointed out two police officers watching from Thames Side, so Peters turned around and shouted, “Do you want an autograph?”. When the broadcasting was over, Mr Hobbs took members of the TV crew on a river trip before Peters went off for lunch with a friend.

Mr Hobbs said the programme had approached him a couple of weeks earlier and shot a pre-recorded film about another competition.

The crew enjoyed the experience so asked him if they could return and broadcast live from the river.

Mr Hobbs said: “I was in four of the broadcasts on Thursday. The first was when Andi was arriving at the boat and he asked ‘where are we?’ and ‘where are we going?’

“I explained, ‘We’re in Henley-on-Thames, the jewel in the crown of the River Thames’. Then he stepped aboard and did a comedy fall.

“Then we went off in the boat, heading up towards Marsh Lock, where the next live broadcast was going to be.

“After that we headed down to Henley Bridge for 8.30am and we had a really nice shot, facing Henley Bridge and looking down at what would have been the regatta course.

“He was talking about what a lovely place Henley is and how it’s a great place to go boating. He was a joy to work with and really good fun. He said he would definitely come back to visit.

“He’s a really interesting guy and so much fun and charismatic. It was really nice getting to know him.

“He was asking me what is so special about Henley and I said it’s the spiritual home of rowing and the centre of boating on the Thames.

“I also talked about the number of boats we have available to hire, shamelessly promoting the business as you have to when you give your time for free. I explained we have a large fleet of boats that allow you to explore the Thames for an hour or a week.

“In the summer the crew want to focus on something that attracts people as there’s a leisure element to the broadcasts and Henley is a very popular place.”