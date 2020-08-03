Monday, 03 August 2020

Pair praised

HENLEY Town Council has thanked its town and community manager Helen Barnett and “town ranger” Trish Rae for their work in supporting the recovery of the town centre following the coronavirus lockdown.

Mayor Ken Arlett told a council meeting this week that the latter had been visiting shops every day and offering whatever support she could.

