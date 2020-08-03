Chapel charge

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
HENLEY Town Council is set to charge VAT on services offered at the two chapels in Fairmile Cemetery.
This would help it offset the cost of the £175,000 worth of repairs and creation of a columbarium that members agreed in March.
03 August 2020
