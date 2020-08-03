Regatta finally seeks permission to store equipment

HENLEY Royal Regatta wants planning permission to store platforms, course materials and sub-frames on Fawley Meadows, which it has been doing for at least 10 years.

It has applied for a certificate of lawfulness from South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, to “regularise” its existing use of the land, which the regatta owns.

The open air storage area, in the south-east corner of the meadows, is secured with fencing.

The equipment comes out of storage each year for the regatta.

A design and access statement by Edgars, the regatta’s agent, says: “It is our view that, by the virtue of the passing of time, the land has a lawful existing use as open-air storage for Henley Royal Regatta.

“The use of the land in the very first instance would have constituted a change in use and this use has been ongoing for greater than 10 years. It is not entirely clear when the storage first commenced — one of the statutory declarations states that this was at least 29 years ago.

“However, it is clear that the storage levels have been steady and sustained in this location for the last 10-plus years.”

The district council will make a decision by August 28.