Man released

Monday, 03 August 2020
A MAN arrested in Henley for threatening members of the public while holding a knife has been released under investigation.
Police said they were called to Market Place at about 4pm on Friday, July 3.
A 51-year-old Henley man was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and possession of a bladed article.
03 August 2020
