Conservation group wants ban on HGVs

THE Henley Society has joined the growing calls for a ban on heavy goods vehicles using the town as a “rat run”.

Ian Reissmann, who is the town council’s representative on the conservation group, said it supported the proposal on environmental grounds and in order to improve air quality.

Residents have called for a 7.5- tonne weight limit to stop HGVs with no business in Henley driving through.

They say lorries damage their homes, causing cracks in the walls of historic properties, and disturbed their sleep early in the mornings. There are also concerns about the pollution emitted from the lorries, and the damage to roads.

The weight limit would cost about £100,000 to introduce and Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, has said the town council would have to pay to inroduce it.

Lorries that have a legitimate reason to come to Henley would be exempted.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on the county council, says he backs the campaign.