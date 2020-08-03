Aggresive shoplifter in Sainsburys

A SHORT cross-country run for children will take ... [more]
Monday, 03 August 2020
STAFF locked the doors of Sainsbury’s in Henley after a suspected shoplifter became aggressive.
Officers were called at noon on Saturday after reports of a man in his fifties stealing goods from the shop in Bell Street.
He is described as black, 5ft 5in tall with curly hair and a goatee beard. He was wearing blue jeans and black trainers and carried a beige backpack.
Anybody who witnessed the incident or who recognises this description should call police on 101, quoting reference 43200228635.
03 August 2020
