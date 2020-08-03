Driver injured as dumper truck overturns and hits car

A DUMPER truck driver was injured when the vehicle toppled over and collided with a new car in Henley.

Workers from broadband company Zzoomm, which is laying new infrastructure to service properties in the town, were working in Trust Corner when the accident happened on Monday.

The driver was taken to hospital with a suspected ankle injury.

The four-month-old Audi A1, belonging to Lauren Hunt, suffered dents to a front wing and the bonnet and possibly a cracked front light.

Miss Hunt, who was working from home, said the workers failed to knock on her door to tell her what had happened.

Instead a neighbour called her parents, James, director of Fix Autos in Newtown Road, and Annette, who then notified their daughter.

Mr Butler said: “My wife got a phone call from the neighbour saying ‘you’re not going to believe it, a truck has rolled over and hit your daughter’s car’.

“It’s brand new and she hasn’t used the car much. It has spent more time on the driveway than on the road. No one knocked on the door. That’s not a way to run a business, is it? If you do something wrong the first thing you do is let people know.”

Mr Butler estimated the damage to his daughter’s car was £2,500.

“It’s repairable,” he said. “It’s certainly not going to have any filler in it. It’s a brand new car and it’ll have brand new parts.”

Mr Butler said it was raining at the time of the accident and the surface was slippery. There was sand and gravel in the cul-de-sac and the surface was uneven.

Miss Hunt, an environmental consultant, said: “I’m quite upset about it. No one came and knocked on my door to tell me someone had gone into my car. I worked really hard to get it after I graduated. I haven’t really used it that much.”

One of Mr Butler’s colleagues took the vehicle to Fix Autos on the back of a flatbed lorry.

A Zzoomm spokesman said: “Our team are investigating and interviewing all involved. As always, the safety of both the public and our employees is our number one concern and we do thank all involved for their information. The site has been secured by our team and we will be helping all involved with this enquiry.”