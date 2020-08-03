Student’s landmine film nominated for Bafta prize

A FILM-MAKER from Henley has been nominated for a Bafta award.

Beth Staley, 25, travelled to Cambodia to make a documentary about rats that are trained to sniff out landmines.

The film, called Scratching the Surface, was the final part of her masters’ degree in wildlife film-making that she took at the University of the West of England in Bristol.

Miss Staley is one of three finalists in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ student film awards for a documentary.

The winner will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony next

Friday.

Her film was chosen from nearly 700 submissions submitted from students in 35 countries. She made the shortlist of 20 before being named the only entry from the UK to make the final.

Miss Staley, whose father Allan is a photographer and mother Deborah Kelly is a journalist, spent two weeks in Cambodia in May last year.

She spoke to people affected by landmines, including patients at a rehabilitation centre that creates and fits prosthetics for those who have lost limbs in blasts.

She also spoke to farmers and charity workers from APOPO, which has trained the giant African pouched rat to detect TNT using its sense of smell.

Miss Staley filmed the animals at work in the K5 mine belt, one of the world’s most mined areas of land, where explosives are still being found 45 years after the end of the Vietnam War when at least 26 million explosive submunitions were dropped on Cambodia.

During her visit to the rehabilitation centre in Siem Reap, Miss Staley spoke to a man who had lost his lower right leg below the knee after stepping on a mine and was being fitted with a prosthetic.

“I went there to get to the problem of the story,” she said. “I went with a Cambodian translator.

“It is very hard for me to relate to those situations so it was very important we got this part of the story right.

“At the end of the day it’s their story and I wanted to make sure they were comfortable with how we were portraying it.

“The centre is amazing and the work they are doing is changing people’s lives. They can go back to work or to school with these prosthetics. We filmed the process of the prosthetics being built.

“The main thing was to get the balance right — to show the problem but respect the individuals who were sitting down and chatting through their traumatic experiences.”

Miss Staley, a former pupil of Trinity primary and Gillotts School in Henley, also spent a week in Preah Vihear in north Cambodia, near the border with Thailand, where mines are still being cleared.

“It’s the most densely mined area in the world,” she said. “That’s where I filmed the rats going out on to the minefield and discovering the mines.

“I had to do a big risk assessment for my university to actually go out and film there. When I got to the minefield itself I was under the complete control of the workers and mine clearers.

“I had to go through all the safety training and had to wear the big bomb vest and visor.

“It was a very different experience for me but really very humbling to see.

“I didn’t know what a minefield really looked like and, in my mind, it would be a vast expanse of

nothingness.

“We got there and the minefield was literally in the middle of a village. There were places they were clearing and 300m away there was a house with children playing. It brings home how close the problem is.

“It was scary to be honest. When you walk around Henley, or wherever, you never have to think about stepping on a landmine.

“Walking out into the field with all my gear and camera, I knew I was completely safe because they create these paths which are all clear but there could have been mines 100m to the left or right.

“The people that live there have that constant fear in their minds. I can’t imagine how destroying it could be.

“Although it was risk that I was taking, it was a story that really needs to be told.

“I wanted to highlight the amazing work the rats are doing and the work of the charity. They put their lives on the line to help and I thought it was a really inspiring story.”

In some cases, the mines were on farmland, affecting farmers’ livelihoods, and in others, children had limited access to school as they didn’t know where the mines were.

Miss Staley said the charity’s work also changed people’s perception of rats, which work 90 times faster than human clearers can. They are too light to set off the mines so they can run freely over affected areas without being injured.

The rats are trained in Tanzania, where APOPO is based, and flown to Cambodia, where they work only from 6am to 9am each day because they are nocturnal.

Miss Staley said: “It was just so interesting to see the level of trust that the handlers have in these rats.

“A rat will clear a box of land and if they don’t indicate there’s a mine in it they will get a second rat to do the same box again. If he doesn’t indicate anything either they take the tape away and walk all over it. They have 100 per cent trust in them.”

After completing filming, she returned to Siem Reap to get some more close-up shots of rats which had recently arrived from Tanzania.

After returning home, she edited and polished the film and its sound, which she finished at the end of August last year.

Scratching the Surface, which is just over 12 minutes long, had its premiere at a cinema in Bristol in October.

It was also selected for the Wilderland Film Festival and shown at the Royal Geographic Society in London. It also won best short film at an Australian film festival called Scinema.

Miss Staley said: “When I got to see it again on the big screen I was really happy with how it turned out.

“It does justice to the rats hopefully and the charity and the rehabilitation centre really liked it.”

The Bafta student awards are an annual event celebrating the works of the next generation of film-makers from around the world.

Film schools submit their best work and members of the academy review the entries before selecting the best films in three rounds of voting.

Miss Staley’s university lecturer submitted the work of some students on her masters’ course and she and another student made the shortlist of 20.

She said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled that Scratching the Surface has been nominated. It has boosted my confidence.

“It’s a tricky industry to get into and you get knocked back quite a lot, so to get some recognition like this is really good because I worked really hard on it.

“My hope is that this will bring the film to a wider audience and raise awareness of the continued threat landmines pose in Cambodia and the fantastic work APOPO is completing to combat this.

“The film is an amalgamation of hard work from so many parties and the continued support I have received from the UWE course, in partnership with the BBC’s Natural History Unit, has been outstanding.”

The awards are run from the academy’s Los Angeles centre and the finalists are normally invited to the city to participate in a number of events and programmes.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic, these events are being held virtually, as will the awards ceremony when the winners will be revealed. Miss Staley will watch this at home in Cromwell Road with her parents.

She started making films for the Henley Youth Festival when she was 11 and a pupil at Gillotts.

She was presented with the festival’s Elizabeth Griffin Award, which is presented annually to someone who has made a special contribution to the event.

Miss Staley said: “Making films for the youth festival is what really sparked my interest of going into TV and documentaries.

“From that to going to Cambodia and making a film about rats that’s been nominated for a BAFTA is just a crazy experience.”

To watch Scratching the Surface, visit https://vimeo.com/372354444