Couple’s lockdown bikes stolen

A COUPLE had their new bicycles stolen while they were out for a meal.

Martin and Angela Calder bought the Carrera Crossfire 2 machines to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown.

The bikes were taken from Hart Street, Henley, where the couple had left them while they went for a pre-drink meal on Saturday.

Mr Carter, 46, said: “We felt disbelief, then shock and anger.”

The couple, who live in Vicarage Road, had not insured the bikes so are resigned to having to replace them.

They had locked the black, white and green bikes to railings by St Mary’s Church at about 4.30pm while they went to the Hart Street Tavern across the road for a drink. They were going to the Giggling Squid restaurant next door at about 5.30pm when they noticed the machines had gone.

They found the wire combination lock they had used to secure the bikes had been removed and only its Velcro strap remained.

Mr Calder found more Velcro, which had been attached to the bikes’ baskets, on the path through the church graveyard leading to New Street.

The software engineer had cycled to Hambleden earlier that day to help a friend and returned to Henley via the Thames Path to meet his wife with her bike in Bell Street before they rode round to Hart Street.

Mr Calder, 46, said: “I was in disbelief that this could happen in broad daylight with cars and people going past all the time.

“We had wrapped the steel wire around the bikes’ frames, wheels and a number of railings and I’d tied it as tight as possible.”

The bikes, which cost £325 each, had baskets which the couple used to carry their three-year-old chihuahuas, Tesla and Fenton.

Mr Calder said: “We were probably using the bikes every single day and would cycle into town, to Hambleden, Mill End and along the Thames Path.

“We loved the bikes but they’ve gone now and we’re both level-headed people so it is what it is. If someone is determined to steal your bike and they have the right equipment, they’re going to do it.

“I’m just amazed at the brazenness of doing it in broad daylight in a busy high street.”

“We move on and will just have to get some more bikes and insure them next time.

“This kind of thing has happened to me before but not so much to my wife.

“I grew up in South Africa so I have been a witness to a number of house burglaries and even chased some burglars once.”

Police are investigating and police have requested to see footage from two CCTV cameras in Bell Street and one in Hart Street, which are operated by Henley Town Council.