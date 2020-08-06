Company apologises for damaging new car

A BROADBAND supply company has apologised and is to compensate a woman after one of its vehicles hit her new car.

The dumper truck toppled over in Trust Corner, Henley, injuring the driver and damaging Lauren Hunt’s Audi A1.

Workers from Zzoomm, which is laying infrastructure to service properties in the town, were working in the road when the accident happened on July 27.

The car’s front wing and a bonnet were dented. The driver suffered minor injuries.

A Zzoomm spokesman said the accident happened because the dumper truck had been parked on land the previous evening which was then soaked by heavy rain during the night.

When the driver went to move it to a safer position, it overturned and its anti-roll bar struck the car parked on Miss Hunt’s driveway next to the workers’ compound.

The spokesman said: “The immediate steps by the Zzoomm team were to secure the safety of the driver and the build site. At the same time a witness contacted the car owner.

“On the same day, we contacted the car owner and apologised for the damage caused. We have reached an arrangement to compensate them.

“As a result of this investigation, Zzoomm has taken steps to improve the way that sites are managed and information is shared throughout the team.”

After the incident, Miss Hunt said no one from the company knocked on her door. Her father, James Butler, director of Fix Auto in Newtown Road, estimated the damage at £2,500.