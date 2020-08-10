Gallery celebrates the glory and splendour of summer

AN art gallery in Henley is to stage an exhibition called Summer Splendour.

Jack’s Gallery in Hart Street is promoting the show at the Old Fire Station Gallery in Upper Market Place.

The gallery is opening for the first time since March when it closed because of the coronavirus lockdown.

The show will feature original artwork and include some new work by painter Sarah Pye, of Damar Gardens, Henley, contemporary and unusual prints, glass Mediterranean wall art in the style of Gaudi, Dali and Miro and vibrant ceramics, sculptures and figurines.

Jack Free, who has run his gallery for more than seven years and has owned art galleries in the Home Counties for 30 years, said: “The aim of this exhibition is to celebrate the glory of summer with an explosion of colour, fun, beauty and, above all, life.

“We have never put on such a large and eclectic show and we hope the people of Henley and surrounding areas will come and support us and have a truly enjoyable experience. This will be one not to miss.”

Social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings will be required.

• Summer Splendour runs from August 21 until September 13 from 10am to 5pm daily.