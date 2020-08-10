Historic Henley: Online Talk

HISTORIAN Michael Redley gave a talk called “How Henley became a modern town” via Zoom on July 27.

About 50 local people joined in and a lively and wide-ranging discussion afterwards raised lots of points about Henley in Victorian and Edwardian times before the First World War. The talk was about a fundamental step towards Henley becoming a modern town — the provision of clean water and main drains.

In the 1870s, there was great fear in Henley of the possibility of epidemic diseases, including typhoid and cholera. The town drew all its water from wells, very shallow in the lower part of the town, which lay alongside cesspools into which the human and animal waste of the town emptied.

Just within Hart Street, Duke Street and New Street there were 100 wells side by side with 200 cesspools. It was said that only one well in 10 supplied completely clean water.

Henley was still in sad decline from the building of the Great Western Railway through Twyford and Reading in the late 1830s. This destroyed its river and coaching trades, which had been the basis for its prosperity in Regency times. Now the town lagged behind other towns in basic amenities.

There was anxiety about its reputation as an insanitary place due to the importance for the local economy of the annual regatta. Property prices were low and the possibility of the town growing through new building on its outskirts was deferred while a solution was sought to its insanitary state.

The situation was transformed from the mid-1870s to the mid-1890s. In 20 years, with sanitary reform, came Henley’s transformation from a small and neglected backwater into a prosperous and progressive town.

A particular hero of the movement for sanitary reform and modernisation was a builder born locally in humble circumstances called Charles Clements.

He showed not just how to address the technical issues and how sanitary reform could be achieved for the town without undue burdens on the rates, but how a modern town could be created on these foundations.

The first step came when a water company proposed to drill down to a source of clean and naturally filtered water which it would deliver to consumers.

This was in 1877. A coalition of speculative builders tried to force a municipal undertaking on the town to deal with both water and sewage but a revolt by townsfolk on grounds of cost cleared the way for a private water company with a local board of directors and shareholders. Its waterworks opened in 1882.

The town, meanwhile, set in train the improvement of its cesspools through better construction and regular emptying, which was done for the first time at public expense.

But the town’s main speculative builder, Robert Owthwaite, who owned the St Mark’s estate, blew the whistle on “insanitary Henley”, forcing an enquiry by an inspector from London. The town was ordered to build a system of sewers.

This was done over the 1880s. In 1885-6, pavements and streets were taken up and archaeological finds — a cannon ball under Duke Street and the footings of the old market cross in the centre of the town — stoked an interest in Henley’s older history.

Its new sewage works opened in Lambridge Woods in 1888. Meanwhile, the town had obtained a new charter, and was able to borrow money for municipal purposes at low rates of interest and to propose extended boundaries for the borough within which it could raise rates.

An extension of the town boundary in 1892, from Singer’s Lane on Reading Road to Mill Lane, brought into the borough the whole of Newtown.

The extension was vigorously opposed to begin with, again by speculative builders working in the new areas who faced extra costs from having to connect to Henley’s sewers. But the logic of sound sanitation prevailed.

Rates within the whole of the extended borough came down as an increasing number of new users joined and building in the new suburbs to the south and south-west of the town began in earnest.

But there was a final problem. The sewage farm turned out to have been sited in the wrong place. The ground in Lambridge Woods was unable to absorb the waste and terrible smells drifted down Fair Mile into town, firstly during the summer months and then at all times of the year. Properties at the north end of the town couldn’t be let and development was halted again.

At a fiercely fought election in 1892, victory went to a group of candidates who favoured radical action on sanitation. Charles Clements was chosen as mayor, effectively chief executive charged with solving the remaining sanitary problems.

A new sewage farm which settled the issue of smells was finally opened at Lower Assendon in 1896.