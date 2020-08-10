Care home site set to be sold

THE site of a former care home in Henley is a step closer to being sold for development.

Oxfordshire County Council, which owns the former Chilterns End home in Chilterns End Close, has instructed a planning company to prepare the land for disposal.

The site is one of eight that has been shortlisted for inclusion in Henley and Harpsden’s revised neighbourhood plan and is earmarked for 27 homes.

The Orders of St John closed the home in 2016 to move to the new 64-bed Chilterns Court care centre by Townlands Memorial Hospital. Since then, the county council has been negotiating with the Oxfordshire Care Partnership to surrender the lease.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on the council, said: “It is an excellent site for some one- or two-bedroom social rental apartments and private housing. Because of Henley prices, we often say that affordable housing is not affordable. This would provide a great opportunity for residents to get a foot on the housing ladder.”