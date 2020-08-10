Camera at litter hot spot

LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand ... [more]
Monday, 10 August 2020
A CAMERA is to be installed at a fly-tipping hot spot in Henley.
It follows the discovery of big piles of household rubbish, including a television, food, toys and clothing, dumped by bins in Tuns Lane, behind the shops in Duke Street last month.
South Oxfordshire District Council, which is responsible for waste collection said anyone caught fly-tipping could be prosecuted and fined.
10 August 2020
