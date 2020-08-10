Flu jab clinics

FLU vaccination clinics will be held at the Nettlebed Surgery next month.

Patients can book by calling reception or via Patient Online Access.

Clinics for people who have been shielding will be held on Tuesdays, September 22 and 29 from 8.30am to 12.30pm.

Patients who are not shielding, are 65-plus or designated at risk can attend on Fridays, September 25 and October 2 from 8.30am to 12.30pm and 2pm to 5pm.