Water tower lit up in memory of company technician

A MAN from Caversham had a water tower lit up in his memory.

Charlie Lukeman, who died last month after a battle with cancer, was a technician with Thames Water in the Reading area for 35 years before he retired in 2017.

To celebrate his life, the company illuminated the tower in Tilehurst with blue spotlights on Friday, the day of his funeral.

Mr Lukeman, 63, who lived in Tredegar Road with his partner Fiona Simpson, joined Thames Water in the Eighties and originally worked on repairs before becoming a leakage technician and eventually a network service technician.

He took many current technicians under his wing, passing on advice and his years of knowledge about the area. He was made an MBE for services to the water industry. Mr Lukeman had two children, Daniel and Nicola, from a previous marriage and also adopted a number of animals from rescue shelters.

Lewis Trusty, Thames Water’s field services manager, said: “Charlie was much loved and well-respected in the Reading team. He was a mentor and role model to all of us who had the privilege of working with him. He was a very kind and funny man with a wonderful sense of humour and was the life and soul of our social gatherings.

“Charlie remained in close contact with friends and colleagues and was always on hand to provide advice during his retirement years when he should have been enjoying a well-earned rest.

“He has left a lasting impression on everyone who knew him and we will all forever have great memories of him. He will be missed by all.”

Thames Water has previously turned the water tower red to mark Remembrance Day with the help of lighting company APS UK. It also turned it blue in May to celebrate the work of NHS staff and frontline care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.