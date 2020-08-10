Monday, 10 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Home parking

RESIDENTS’ parking zones could be created in three Henley streets.

People living in Northfield End, Fair Mile and Ancastle Green will be consulted about the proposes scheme.

Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on Oxfordshire County County, the highways authority, said thye had been waiting “too long” to have parking spaces outside their homes.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33