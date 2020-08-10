Monday, 10 August 2020

Waste action

LITTER bins in Henley provided by South Oxfordshire District Council will now be emptied daily and some twice a day.

Mayor Ken Arlett said that with coffee shops and restaurants now selling more takeaways, there was an “abundance” of extra waste and the bins often overflowed.

Meanwhile, Grundon has reinstated its 9.30am weekday collection of waste from businesses.

