Waste action

LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand ... [more]
Monday, 10 August 2020
LITTER bins in Henley provided by South Oxfordshire District Council will now be emptied daily and some twice a day.
Mayor Ken Arlett said that with coffee shops and restaurants now selling more takeaways, there was an “abundance” of extra waste and the bins often overflowed.
Meanwhile, Grundon has reinstated its 9.30am weekday collection of waste from businesses.
10 August 2020
More News:
Homes take extra care in allowing visitors to return
CARE homes have welcomed back friends and family ... [more]
POLL: Have your say