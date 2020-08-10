Mayor grants

LET us hope that the landlord of the Bird in Hand ... [more]
Monday, 10 August 2020
HENLEY Mayor Ken Arlett has donated £1,000 from his allowance to youth and community project Nomad and £500 to Henley Cricket Club.
He has also given £2,000 from his South Oxfordshire District Council councillor community grant to areas affected by coronavirus and £500 to the Christ Church United Reformed Church in Reading Road.
