Pair raise £6,500 to plug film

THE creators of a feature film shot in a garage in Binfield Heath reached their fundraising target for marketing and publicity in just three days.

Director Hudson Hughes and producer Benedict Evans shot sci-fi comedy Wednesday in Space on a budget of just £1,500 in less than a week in a set they built in Mr Hughes’ garage.

The 90-minute film is set in a galaxy full of sudden violence and aggressive advertising and was borne from a love of the visual effects of classic science fiction and frantic energy of Seventies comedy films.

The pair, who are both 22, launched a Kickstarter campaign on Saturday to raise £6,500 and reached the target by the end of Monday. They now want to raise another £4,500 for a full soundtrack.

They came up with the idea shortly after graduating from the University of Southampton last summer. Using websites such as Freecycle and chipboard donated by Construct Scenery, they spent about a month building the set.

They assembled a cast and crew of 20 with the actors, comedians, artists, film makers and musicians giving their time for free.

The pair hope to show the film on the big screen later this year.

To make a donation, visit

www.kickstarter.com/projects/ hudsonhughes/wednesday-in-space/description