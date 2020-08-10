Officer’s planning power branded ‘undemocratic’

A MOVE by South Oxfordshire District Council to give its head of planning the power to block debate on applications has been branded undemocratic by councillors.

Ward councillors can usually “call in” planning applications so they can be decided by the council’s planning committee rather than an officer.

But Adrian Duffield has been given temprorary responsibility under emergency powers to decide whether to agree to allow this because of the “challenges” presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillors voted by 19 votes to 14 in favour of the move after the the Liberal Democrat/Green coalition that runs the council said he would consult with the chairman and vice-chairman of the committee and ward councillors.

But Henley councillors lambasted the decision at a town council meeting last week.

Councillor Lorraine Hillier, who represents the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward on the district council, said the 10 parishes in her ward had been let down.

“It is very undemocratic and I’m very sorry that we couldn’t do more to change it,” she said. Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, one of three Henley representatives on the council, said he respected Mr Duffield but he was unelected, adding: “He should not be in a position whereby he is the final arbiter of a decision against an elected ward councillor.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton, the third Henley representative, said: “This has done a real disservice to every parish council in South Oxfordshire.”

Cllr Arlett said: “We fought the corner of democracy at that meeting. Unfortunately, the Liberals and the Greens didn’t. They wished to do away with democracy.

“Since that meeting a number of councillors from the Liberals and the Greens have been in contact with me personally to say they regret the way they voted but it’s obviously too late now.

“Normally, we can call in a planning application and if the officer in charge of that application foresees a problem they will contact us and we will discuss the application. Normally, you can speak to the officer and they will then go back to an applicant and an amended drawing will come in so the system worked really well. The excuse they are giving now is the planning office has too much work.”

Cllr Arlett said the issue was likely to be raised at the district council’s next meeting in October, adding: “I’m sure that common sense will prevail and councillors such as the Greens and Liberals will support us in changing it back to the system we had before.”

On Tuesday, the town council’s planning committee suggested starting a petition against the changes to the procedure.

But instead Councillor Michelle Thomas, who chaired the meeting, decided to write a letter of objection with the help of planning officer Jodie Rhymes.

Cllr Gawrysiak said that other parishes were “up in arms”.

Councillor Anne-Marie Simpson, cabinet member for planning, rejected the criticism, saying the move was temporary and would be reviewed by the end of October. She said that despite “wild and inaccurate” claims by Henley Residents Group and Conservative councillors all planning applications were decided openly and fairly.

“Town, district and parish councils will have an opportunity to have their say,” she said. “If there’s a disagreement on the material planning issues the application will still go to committee.

“Councils are having to make changes to the the way we work in the response to the covid-19 crisis. This is a temporary measure. Under the covid crisis we have had to make changes to deal with it and we’re committed to making sure everyone has their voice head on planning applications.

“I’m disappointed because I think we all need to work together and get through this.”

Meanwhile, the district council has decided to return to having public participation at virtual meetings of the planning committee.

It said this was stopped because software used for the meetings meant the council couldn’t include invitations to external parties such as town and parish councils.

But opposition parties accused the coalition of a “power grab”.