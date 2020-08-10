Traders welcome new parking deal

TRADERS in Henley have welcomed plans to introduce an hour’s free parking but are concerned it would mean a rise in fees and a charge on Sundays.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s cabinet met on Thursday to discuss the proposals for the Greys and King’s Road car parks.

Drivers can currently park free for the hour from 9am to 10am but they would be able to use their free hour at any time of the day under the new scheme, which is designed to help businesses, particularly shops and cafés, struggling after the coronravirus lockdown.

It would bring Henley into line with other towns in the district.

However, the council estimates the scheme would cost £130,000 in lost income so is also proposing to increase all fees by 20p and introduce charges on Sundays.

If the cabinet gives its approval, the proposals will go out to public consultation in the autumn with a view to introducing the scheme in February.

David Rouane, cabinet member for housing and environment, said: “Providing an hour’s free parking is a good thing to do if it helps to bring people to the area, giving a potential boost to local shops and cafés.

“I’m pleased that we are responding to concerns from retailers in Henley about how the current scheme operates.”

However, he added: “While it is vital that we support town centre businesses, we also need to reduce car use as part of our efforts to address the climate emergency and to encourage active means of travel.

“We are therefore also encouraging those living in the area to consider walking or cycling into town more often, rather than driving.

“Doing so is good for your physical and mental health as well as for air quality around the town.”

Louisa Bisson, who runs Brook House, a furniture and interiors store in Reading Road, with her husband Jonathan, said: “I think it will give people another reason to come into town. Anything that we can do to make it easier for them is good. For me, personally, if I’m popping into town an hour is all I need.”

She didn’t object to increasing the fees or charging on a Sunday. She explained: “At the moment on a Sunday people come in and park and they go off for walks and don’t necessarily come for the shopping — they come for a longer time. A lot of other places charge on Sundays.”

David Rodger Sharp, who runs a jewellers in Duke Street, said: “I think it’s a great idea to introduce the all-day free hour as they have that in other car parks in Oxfordshire. They should not increase the parking charges but extend the hours they charge for. I believe that would increase revenue. You wonder if this is a clever way of making more money because most people are here for two or three hours.”

Laurence Morris, who runs a menswear store in Duke Street, was in two minds about the idea. He said: “I don’t think one hour’s free parking is going to make any difference to whether people are going to come into town or not. I’m sure it will benefit some shoppers who just want to pop in for one or two things.”

Mr Morris said the council was effectively “giving with one hand and taking away with the other” but he understood the need to budget.

“Personally, I don’t think the charges in Henley are too bad but I think people would object to the prices going up,” he said. “I think they would rather they stayed the same and they didn’t have the free hour. To start charging on Sunday would be a big mistake because you get a lot of tourists coming in. How are they going to police it?”

Mr Morris added: “It’s going to be a slow process getting back the confidence of people coming into shops. The high street is suffering big time and until a vaccine comes out there’s still going to be hesitation about shopping.”

Jason Kempston, who runs the Sole Man in Duke Street, welcomed the all-day free hour but added: “Personally, I think there should be free parking on Saturdays, at least for the foreseeable future.

“People don’t want to come in as it is, so clear the way for them.

“They don’t have to come shopping anymore as they can just sit at home and do it. Most of them have found out that it’s a lot easier than travelling into Henley.”

He added: “I can see it from both sides. Everybody needs money — the Government, councils, people.”

Jason Acock, who owns Henley Cycles in Duke Street, said it was a mistake to introduce a parking charge on Sundays, when many people visited the town.

“Once people realise parking’s not free I suspect some people will say ‘no’.”

Mr Acock said the way to solve the air pollution problem was to have a park and ride scheme with electric buses.

“You reduce the amount of cars coming in and more people would come in. Surely that’s more appealing than sitting on Remenham Hill.”

Lorraine Hillier, who runs the Hot Gossip coffee house in Reading Road, said: “I know it means charges coming in on a Sunday but I do think it’s a good idea.

“Many people do want to come in and shop for a few things.”

Miss Hillier, who is a member of the district council, added: “I think our parking is quite good value actually. The cost is quite low and people are surprised when they come how reasonable it is so I don’t think that little extra would hurt.

“I’m sorry about charges coming in on Sunday but, then again, people do expect to pay.

“There’s more that can be done but I think everybody appreciates it is difficult for everyone.

“The council doesn’t profit from the car parks but it does need to get revenue. I think they are doing quite well really in listening and trying to make changes.”