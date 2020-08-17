Botha clings on to running catch as side stay in front

HARRY WILDGOOSE took two wickets for HENLEY under-13s as hosts PINKNEYS GREEN fell 15 runs short in their run chase on Sunday.

Captain Ben Horner lost the toss as Henley were put into bat. Openers Oliver Hewes and Lawrence Walker both started well with Walker notching two fours before being undone by a speedy yorker.

Hewes retired having reached 21 runs in an innings where he demonstrated a range of attacking shots.

Man-of-the-match Oliver Saunders also showed great form with careful shot selection and good technique enabling him to reach 23 runs before being retired.

Tom Atkinson was next in and got under way with a four and a six as he raced to 16 runs off eight balls before being caught out. Tom Yeoman played a patient innings and performed well in defence, blocking the good ball and putting away the bad ones and made 17 runs.

Dylan Price and Conor Botha batted and ran intelligently at the end of the innings, helping Henley to 138-6.

Horner was the pick of the bowlers, conceding only three runs from his three overs and was unlucky not to pick up a wicket.

Wicketkeeper and late call-up Jake Lee kept extras to a minimum, which was vital in making the run chase as hard as possible for Pinkneys Green.

Botha took the catch of the day as he raced around quickly and took a stooping catch and the other wicket takers included Atkinson, Yeoman and Hewes as the hosts ended on 123-6.

On Friday last week, Jake Lee top-scored for HENLEY under-13s as they defeated hosts PEPPARD with four overs to spare on Friday last week.

Henley captain Tom Atkinson won the toss and elected to field and opening bowlers Ben Horner and Louis Robinson were economical in restricting Peppard to fewer than four runs an over.

Lawrence Walker broke the deadlock with a key wicket and this was followed up with two wickets for James Grubb.

Atkinson then took two wickets, both bowled, with his carefully flighted off-spin but the pick of the bowlers was Harry Wildgoose, who took two wickets in a devastating spell.

Toby Shemlit also took a wicket in his tight spell and wicketkeeper for the second half of the game, Connor Botha, kept the extras to a minimum and helped to restrict Peppard to

97-8.

In reply, Henley’s openers’ Lee and Oliver Hewes produced a sublime display against a very strong barrage of Peppard bowling.

The pair stood firm and put on 60 runs before man-of-the-match Lee had to retire having made 26. His ability to keep out the good ball and punish the bad one was key in a knock that went a long way to ensuring victory.

Partner Hewes anchored the innings with an assured defensive display, ending unbeaten on 17 runs, while Oliver Saunders scored a quick-fire 13 runs.

Tom Atkinson scored the winning runs with a third four in as many balls as he finished the innings on 12 not out as Henley finished on

101-1.