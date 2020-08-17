Williams hits winning runs to spare his side’s blushes

HENLEY squeezed home with one wicket to spare against a spirited HAREFIELD side that turned up intent on taking the game to their hosts.

It was Mikey Williams who got his side over the line with a boundary though backward point that capped a patient innings.

Henley won the toss and elected to field and while Harefield openers Daniel Ogden and Will Hatton took a while to find their feet against the pace of Tom Nugent and Harry Jordan, the runs began to flow.

It was not until the 13th over that Hutton was well caught by Nugent over his shoulder at long on, off the bowling of Hampshire’s Tom Scriven.

Scriven would bag a further three wickets, but not before the incoming Matthew Ogden combined with his brother for a 104-run partnership that was ended when Jordan juggled with and managed to hold on to the ball at long off to remove Matthew Ogden.

By now, Harefield were 161-2 but the remaining 9.3 overs would see just 38 runs added as Nugent, Scriven and Ali Raja exerted greater control.

The visitors lost all momentum when Daniel Ogden was sharply run out chasing a run that was never really on. No one else was really able to capitalise, wickets fell and Henley needed 200 runs to win.

If the brothers Ogden had led the way with the bat, the visitors’ effort in the field was a real team effort as skipper King deployed eight bowlers.

Opener Matt Rowe was surprised by a McLeod delivery that kept low and skittled his stumps. Jack Davies, now joined his skipper Mike Roberts, added 64 runs before the slow right arm of Thomas Crick removed first Davies and, three balls later Richard Morris, languidly poking the ball to point for a duck.

In his next over, Crick thought he had Scriven, but the catch was not taken. There was, however, no doubt about the next but one ball, pulled to King at leg gully by Roberts and Henley were 87-4.

Scriven was the next to go, bowled Marshall, who applied the same treatment to Euan Woods to make it 126-6.

With Henley well above the rate and overs in hand, the real question was whether Harefield could clean up in time. They nearly did.

Andrew Rishton added 33 runs, only to be caught behind with 25 runs needed but Nugent and Jordan both holed out to mid-on leaving Henley needing two runs with Raja now the non-striker. Williams made no mistake with the next ball, but it was close.

Speaking after the game, skipper Roberts said his side had been too complacent. He said: “Although a great result against a very competitive team, it was at times a disappointing performance.

“I feel we were perhaps a little complacent, especially with the bat where I think we just expected to get the runs without truly applying ourselves and working in partnerships.

“Mikey Williams was outstanding, showing great skill and calmness in what was a tricky situation towards the end. With some good conversations and training this week, we should respond well and be ready for an exciting challenge against Wokingham on Saturday.”

Wokingham are another Division 2 side revelling in this year’s pooled competition. Beefed up by the arrival this year of the evergreen Chris Peploe, they defeated High Wycombe last weekend and could prove a handful. The game starts at noon.

Elsewhere, Toby Greatwood was the top-scorer with 39 for WARGRAVE as they were bowled out for 151 runs by FINCHAMPSTEAD inside 37 overs.

Neal Robinson and Josh Sivier were the only other batsmen to reach double figures, hitting 29 and 21 respectively, after their side won the toss and elected to bat first.

In reply, openers Gregory Smith, unbeaten on 70m runs, and Oli Soames, who hit 43 before he was caught out, made light work of the run chase.

Mandip Sohi was the only wicket-taker for Wargrave as Finchampstead reached their target inside 26 overs.