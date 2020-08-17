Monday, 17 August 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

House plan ‘like Dallas’

A PLAN to demolish a house and replace it with a bigger one has been dubbed “Dallas comes to Henley”.

Mrs A Richardson is seeking permission to knock down High Leas in Rotherfield Road and build a new house with twice the footprint. She also wants a pool pavilion and storage for garden equipment and machinery.

A design and access statement says two families would use the property.

It says: “The size, siting and design of the proposal is such that it will not have a detrimental impact on the amenity of the neighbouring properties.

“The replacement of High Leas would allow a new house to sit more centrally within the plot and increase the distance to the adjacent property. The application contributes an innovative and original design… while being sympathetic to the local context.”

Members of Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended approval on a condition that the ancillary building isn’t used a separate dwelling.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “This is Dallas comes to Henley — it is a huge building.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by September 8.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33