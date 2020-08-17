House plan ‘like Dallas’

A PLAN to demolish a house and replace it with a bigger one has been dubbed “Dallas comes to Henley”.

Mrs A Richardson is seeking permission to knock down High Leas in Rotherfield Road and build a new house with twice the footprint. She also wants a pool pavilion and storage for garden equipment and machinery.

A design and access statement says two families would use the property.

It says: “The size, siting and design of the proposal is such that it will not have a detrimental impact on the amenity of the neighbouring properties.

“The replacement of High Leas would allow a new house to sit more centrally within the plot and increase the distance to the adjacent property. The application contributes an innovative and original design… while being sympathetic to the local context.”

Members of Henley Town Council’s planning committee recommended approval on a condition that the ancillary building isn’t used a separate dwelling.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “This is Dallas comes to Henley — it is a huge building.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by September 8.