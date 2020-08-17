Warning over abuse of bays

DRIVERS who park illegally in Henley’s loading bays are being warned they could face fines.

The bays in Duke Street and Bell Street are routinely misused by drivers when shopping.

A letter from the town council is being left on the windscreens of vehicles which are found not to be loading or unloading.

It says: “Your vehicle is currently parked illegally. These bays are for the loading and unloading of commercial vehicles only.

“The vast majority of drivers obey the regulations and park responsibly, but Henley Town Council is running campaigns with our Thames Valley Police colleagues, who will regularly be patrolling these bays and issuing tickets to offenders.

“These spaces are designed to ensure our retailers (most of whom have no rear access to their units) can get essential deliveries.

“If the loading bays are not available, it can delay these deliveries or cause delivery vans to park in the road, causing more congestion and air pollution.

“At the present time, with social distancing being paramount to stopping the spread of covid-19, and as our pavements are narrow, loading bays being empty would also help pedestrians and those queuing to enter shops.

“Please help and respect your community, and keep these bays free.”