Monday, 17 August 2020

Film-maker loses out

A FILM-MAKER from Henley has missed out on winning a Bafta.

Beth Staley, 25, was one of three finalists in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ student film awards for a documentary.

She travelled to Cambodia to make a documentary called Scratching the Surface about rats that are trained to sniff out landmines.

It was part of her masters’ degree in wildlife film-making that she took at the University of the West of England in Bristol.

Miss Staley’s film was chosen from nearly 700 entries from 35 countries. She made the shortlist of 20 before being named the only finalist from the UK.

A digital ceremony hosted by Sinbad actor Elliot Knight was held on Friday. The award went to an American student.

