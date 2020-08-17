Pilates instructor invites students for coffee and cake

A PILATES instructor held a social event for her students at her Henley home.

Diana Solberg-Lazzaro welcomed 18 people in small groups to her house in Hop Gardens for coffee and cake.

She has been running classes on Zzoomm three times a week since the start of coronavirous lockdown but wanted to see her students in person.

Each of visitors spent about 45 minutes in her garden before leaving to give her time to clean before the next group arrived.

Mrs Solberg-Lazzaro said: “It was really good to see people again. They really enjoyed it as they were able to get to know people from their classes better.”

Jeni Wood, a former mayor of Henley, who attended with her husband Barry, has been taking the Pilates classes for about four years.

Mrs Wood, from Peppard, said: “It was just nice to relax and chat and get together. You can all chat in the Zoom meetings but it’s not quite the same.

“I like Pilates because I can do everything as the exercises are so gentle. Diana comes round and watches everybody and just makes sure you’re not overdoing it. She’s never judgemental.”