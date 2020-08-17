Decking is invasion of privacy, say neighbours

NEIGHBOURS say decking installed without permission at a house in Henley has become an invasion of their privacy.

The town council’s planning committee discussed an application for retrospective consent by Sam Myers, of Cromwell Road.

Neighbours have objected, saying they can be seen over the fence due to the height of the decking.

They also complained that they were not consulted before the decking was put in last summer.

Allan Staley, who lives next door, said: “The height of this decking is well above what is allowed without planning permission and was constructed without consideration to those living next and near the property.

“The deck is so high that we can see people down to waist height, which is completely unacceptable.

“The addition of this decking on what is already a very large development has caused a considerable loss of privacy to the most commonly used areas of our property and has impacted our normal daily life and the way we use our living area.”

Andrew Gadsby, who lives in Western Road, said: “This application should be refused because the extra height of the decking, coupled with the sloping ground at the rear of the building, allows the residents to clearly see over their 6ft high fence, not only into neighbouring gardens but also into the first floor bedrooms of the houses, including mine.”

Edward Wheeler, also Western Road, added: “We oppose this application on the basis that it is an unnecessarily large platform that significantly overlooks multiple neighbours.

“We understand that the applicants have already tried to sell the house earlier this year and consideration of neighbours do not appear to matter to them.”

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “It is unneighbourly and I would go for refusal. This householder just has it in for their neighbours basically.”

Four councillors voted to oppose the application and two abstained.

Meanwhile, the committe recommended approval of an application to extend a house in Hop Gardens, which is listed.

The owners of Philomel already have permission for a replacement side extension but now want to take it another 1m into the garden.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “I propose acceptance of this. This is a large extension on a large house but it is distant from the neighbours and it is also on a large plot, so it is perfectly acceptable.”

The owners also require listed building consent.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make decisions on both applications later this month.