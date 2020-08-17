Monday, 17 August 2020

Almost early finish

EVEN in the age of virutal council meetings, councillors would much rather be relaxing than discussing planning applications on a sunny evening, wouldn’t they?

Councillor Michelle Thomas, who chaired Henley Town Council’s planning committee meeting last week, started to call an end to proceedings shortly before the hour mark.

As she spoke, colleagues were quick to shake their heads and point out that there was still an item left on the agenda.

Jodie Rhymes, the council’s planning officer, said: “There’s one more. Nice try!”

Cllr Thomas laughed it off, saying: “I’m too eager, aren’t I?”

The meeting lasted all of another 10 minutes.

