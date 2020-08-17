New cycle racks to be fitted in town centre

NEW cycle racks are being installed in Henley.

They will be fitted by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, by the end of the month using money from the Government’s new Emergency Active Travel Fund.

Oxfordshire received £600,000 in the first tranche of money being given to councils in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to encourage cycling and walking.

The racks, which will be fixed with rawlbolts so they are easy to move, will be at the follow locations:

• Corner of Greys Road car park, next to the Henley Group International building (four-hoop rack)

• Greys Road car park, next to the clothes donation points (two)

• Reading Road, in front of ET Sheppard and next to Asiana Spice (four)

• Corner of Hart Street, outside Harris + Hoole (four)

• Bell Street, outside Davis Tate (two two-hoop racks)

• Duke Street, opposite Franco Belge (three)

• Bottom of New Street, next to the slipway (three)

• Bottom of Friday Street (unspecified).

Town and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak told a meeting of the town council’s planning committee that additional cycle racks for Mill Meadows were considered but there was not enough funding available.

The fund has also paid for the repainting of lines indicating cycle zones at traffic lights.

Cllr Gawrysiak, who undertook site visits with county council officers to assess the safety of the locations, said: “We clearly want to send a message to visitors and Henley residents that it would be nice if you walked or cycled and one of the things we can do is provide good locations to secure their bikes.”

Councillor Laurence Plant said he didn’t think having a cycle rack by the slipway was a good idea.

“Being a slipway, it is already used extensively by people with canoes and paddleboards,” he said. “You already have the cluster at the ice cream van and I don’t think it needs the cycle rack as well.”

Councillor Donna Crook agreed, saying: “A lot of cyclists congregate and go to the Chocolate Café and do park their bikes next to Singers Wharf.

“There is a nasty little element in Henley that goes around nicking bikes and we need to make sure they are in secure locations.”

Councillor Michelle Thomas said: “We desperately need more cycle racks. They are removable so we do have to keep that in mind.”

Councillor Gawrysiak said: “The slipway has obviously caused some debate — there is ample space for a cycle rack there. It is really well used and it is actually a stopping place that I use to strap my bike to. It is not in the way of the ice cream seller or the slipway. It is tucked over to the left.”

He said Oxfordshire would receive £2.6million in the second tranche of money, which was for larger projects. He had submitted bids for widening the Gravel Hill pavement and a pedestrian crossing at the top of the road.